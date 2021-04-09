Why Two Treeforts are Better than None

Another sign that life is slowly getting back to normal, Idaho's premier grassroots music festival has announced its return to Boise.

Treefort has announced that it will hold two festivals in Boise within six months. Treefort was canceled, like everything in 2020, due to Covid concerns. The nonprofit festival announced when both festivals will take over downtown Boise in a press release.

Treefort Music Fest postponed its ninth annual festival back in March 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the festival announced its big comeback with Treefort9 set for September 22-26, 2021, in multiple venues throughout downtown Boise. Treefort is typically held in Marchand the festival plans to return to its spring schedule. The five-day emerging arts fest plans to hold the 10th edition of Treefort Music Fest on March 23-27, 2022 — just six months afterTreefort 9 in September 2021.

You can hear the history and vision of Treefort by listening to the Inspire Excellence Podcast with Tommy Ahlquist and me here. The festival began with the intention of allowing struggling artists the opportunity to perform in public. The festival has grown so much that there are bands and other types of Forts for Idahoans to enjoy.

Here's a list of Forts : Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort, and Yogafort. In other words, there's a venue for anyone who's into beer to yoga. Here's the rundown:

April 8, 2021: Treefort 9 Owners Early Access (formerly known as Early Bird) On-sale#

April 22, 2021: Treefort 9 Band Lineup Resurrection and General On-sale ~ (we are releasing a limited number of GA tickets at $250, ZIPLINE at $420, and U21^ at $150)

May 18-23, 2021: CCC Fund Spring Showcase

Mid-June 2021: Treefort 9 Fort Lineup Resurrection + more band additions

Late-June 2021: Additional tickets to Treefort 9 *may* become available as things shake out

July 2021: Treefort 9 Schedule Released

September 22-26, 2021: Treefort 9 (finally!!)

October 1, 2021: Treefort 10 Owners Early Access tickets (formerly known as Early Bird) On-sale

October 15, 2021: Treefort 10 General Discovery tickets On-sale

November 11, 2021: Treefort 10 First Artist Announcement, General tickets On-sale

December 2021: Treefort 10 Second Artist Announcement

January 2022: Treefort 10 Final Lineup Revealed

February 2022: Treefort 10 Schedule Released

March 23-27, 2022: The 10th Treefort Music Fest

The Treefort organizers have shared their safety protocols to make sure that everyone stays safe. The organization is working closely with local and state health officials to determine health and safety measures for the upcoming festival. The festival is making plans A, B, D, C, and even F for a safe community-run celebration in September. Treefort will make announcements in the coming months regarding what to expect at Treefort 9.

You can read more about Treefort here.





