Will NCAA Cancel Idaho?

The NCAA is mad about states deciding to pass legislation protecting female athletes from competing against trans athletes. Believe it or not, Idaho has led the nation in passing legislation banning men from transitioning to women from competing in women's sports. That was last year, and Idaho Governor Brad Little signed that legislation into law. Following the Gem State's example, several states across the country led by Republican governors passing laws based on Idaho's.

NBC News reports that the NCAA Board of Governors will consider whether or not a state allows trans athletes to compete when deciding where to host NCAA sanctioned events.

"When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination should be selected," the statement said. "We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants."

Recently President Biden signed an executive order banning discrimination based on gender identity, reports the Idaho Statesman. The Gem State's law is being litigated in courts and is not enforced until there is a decision, reports the New York Times. ( Editor's note, we expect the case to go all the up to the Supreme Court.) We've documented the impact of Idaho's law on the country here.

Idaho will begin to hear from the mix of usual suspects of corporations and special interest groups. The progressive media will augment their argument that Idaho's law must be rescinded. They'll cite that the state will lose money from the loss of hosting potential NCAA events. Idaho colleges/universities could be threatened with expulsion from competing in NCAA sanctioned competitions.

Will they succeed? It's up to you, if you believe that they're is no advantage to transitioning men competing against biological women, then you'll side with big business. If you believe that women should compete against women, they you'll tell the NCAA to move on.