Will You Hit The Road This Week?

It's the weekend that we all use to loath or look forward to every year. However, the travel industry expects holiday travel to be reduced by at least 10% this year. Most experts expect the airline industry to be hit the most by new travel restrictions. Last week, the mayor of Boise introduced new restrictions on travelers to the Boise Airport. Is it all bad news for travelers? Not so, says AAA Idaho from a news release.

Gas prices are dropping fast. AAA reports that they're continuing to drop at record rates.

Today, Idaho drivers are paying $2.30 for a gallon of regular fuel, which is five cents less than a month ago and 68 cents cheaper than a year ago. The current national average is $2.11, which is six cents less than a month ago and 48 cents less than a year ago. Nearly half of all states have gas price averages that are 50 to 75 cents cheaper than a year ago, including the Gem State.

AAA believes that over 260,000 Idahoans will hit the road during the week of travel. The group says that new travel restrictions from neighboring states is one of the caused of the predicted 10% decline.

Here are some tips if you're looking to keep yourself safe from Covid and traffic congestion:

Regardless of your mode of travel, face masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfecting wipes should be used to reduce the risk of exposure from person-to-person interactions and contact with high-touch surfaces, including hotel rooms and on airplanes. Consider using gloves or a plastic bag to touch the pump handle when you need to stop to top off your gas tank.

Holiday travelers should try to avoid rush-hour on Tuesday afternoon, when evening commuters are also sharing the road. Discuss your travel plans with loved ones who can act on your behalf if you fail to arrive on time, particularly if you’re heading into a remote area, and bring food, water, warm clothing, and other emergency kit items with you.