Winter Driving Tips From AAA Idaho

If you believe the weather forecasters it's going to be a snowy weekend in the mountains and the Treasure Valley. If you're new to the area and haven't driven yet in the snow, AAA Idaho has provided us some winter driving tips for Idaho Roads.

“On a typical winter’s day in Idaho, the temperature can change dramatically at different elevations and at different times of the day. That’s why it’s so important to be prepared when the snow falls and the roads freeze,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With a few simple adjustments to their daily routine, drivers can prevent a lot of bad things from happening.”

Almost 14,000 Idahoans relied on the AAA emergency services in the Gem State last year. Those services were towing, battery replacement, lockouts, and flat tires. Older battery? If your battery is three years old or older, it’s a good idea to have it tested. Don't take any chances.

Here are some tips to get you through this week and the rest of the now season from AAA Idaho.