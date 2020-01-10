Winter Driving Tips From AAA Idaho
If you believe the weather forecasters it's going to be a snowy weekend in the mountains and the Treasure Valley. If you're new to the area and haven't driven yet in the snow, AAA Idaho has provided us some winter driving tips for Idaho Roads.
“On a typical winter’s day in Idaho, the temperature can change dramatically at different elevations and at different times of the day. That’s why it’s so important to be prepared when the snow falls and the roads freeze,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With a few simple adjustments to their daily routine, drivers can prevent a lot of bad things from happening.”
Almost 14,000 Idahoans relied on the AAA emergency services in the Gem State last year. Those services were towing, battery replacement, lockouts, and flat tires. Older battery? If your battery is three years old or older, it’s a good idea to have it tested. Don't take any chances.
Here are some tips to get you through this week and the rest of the now season from AAA Idaho.
- Know before you go. Check traffic cameras and weather alerts to pick the safest route, and consider the skill level of other drivers – even if you’re ready for severe weather conditions, you may be sharing the road with others who aren’t as well prepared.
- Stay rested and alert. AAA research shows that drivers who only sleep between four and five hours a night are as impaired as drivers with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit. Watch for downed tree limbs and potholes and give yourself plenty of time to react.
- Keep calm. Keep your eyes and attention on the road and ditch the distractions.
- Change your posture. Adjust your seat position so that you can make smooth, precise movements and easily reach the pedals.
- Select layered clothing that provides warmth, comfort, and freedom of movement. Never attempt to add or remove layers while the vehicle is in motion.
- Insist that everyone wear their seatbelt at all times.
- Never blindly follow your GPS. If a road doesn’t look properly maintained, turn around.