Take a Stand Now protested outside of Saint Lukes in Nampa this week. Their goal was to raise awareness and to increase pressure on lawmakers to intervene on their behalf.

Other groups have told us they fear losing the ability in Idaho to decide what to and what not to put into their bodies.

We have learned that the group could be looking into possible litigation. At the protest, several folks from both private and public companies told us that they too were considering legal action if their employers dictate the poke.

There have been no lawsuits filed at the time of this publication, but we will let you know when one is filed. Take A Stand Now has begun a billboard campaign to get legislators to pressure House Speaker Scott Bedke to reconvene the House. If he calls back the House, then the Senate can call itself back into session. Without Bedke's call, no one else can bring the legislative body back into session.

The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, IACI, issued a letter to the leaders of the legislature encouraging them to sit on the sidelines. The group was critical of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, the only member of the state's executive branch calling on the speaker to bring back the House. You can read our take on the letter here.

Several legislators held a press conference at the statehouse recently to pressure Saint Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, and Primary Health to allow workers the choice of to take the poke or not the poke. Some lawmakers questioned the nonprofit status of the medical providers. If you're wondering who these folks are fighting for their freedoms, please take a look at the photos below.

