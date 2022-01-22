Why Boise DISH Subscribers Will Not Be Able to See Winter Olympics

With the Winter Olympics just around two weeks away, some Treasure Valley residents will not be able to see their favorite Olympians on the Boise home of the Winter Olympics, KTVB, if they are Dish Network subscribers.

As we have covered here and here, the showdown between KTVB's parent company, Tegna, and Dish Network continues. The dispute is overpaying rights fees to carry KTVB.

More Than Idaho

The standoff is taking place across the country, where three million homes in fifty-three Tegna markets have been booted from Dish Network's distribution. Tenga stations have been off of Dish since October. You'll notice that KTVB is now telling you that their programming is available on ROKU TV as an alternative to Dish.

With the popular Winter Games approaching, it looks like most folks in Idaho will have to turn to other alternatives to watch their favorite ski jumper, figure skater, hockey team, or any of the other alpine sports. DISH has responded in a statement that was picked up by FierceVideo.com

"We made a fair offer to keep Tegna stations available to our customers, but Tegna rejected it, forcing the removal of its channels," said Brian Neylon, group president at Dish TV, in a statement. "Tegna is looking to sell its stations to the highest bidder and is simply trying to exploit Dish customers as a way to get the maximum price and further fatten their wallets."

What About the Super Bowl?

Another disturbing challenge for KTVB is the Super Bowl is on NBC this year, which means DISH subscribers will not be able to watch the big game at home. Or perhaps they will invest in over-the-air antennas that were the norm in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

What you're missing

When will this dispute end? It doesn't look like it will be in time for Idahoans to watch the Winter Games and the Super Bowl. Or their favorite KTVB personalities, Larry Gebert, Doug Petcash, Maggie O'Mara, Morgan Romano, and Joe Parris. KTVB has provided the area with unparalleled community service for almost seventy years. It would be nice if DISH Network had the same commitment to our community.

If you'd like to contact DISH on behalf of KTVB, you can click the link here.

