As we approach the college football season kickoff, Boise State Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson has announced that Maddux Madsen will be the team's starting quarterback. Many fans have taken to social media to express their belief that Malachi Nelson should be the team's starter.

Mr. Nelson chose to transfer to Boise State from USC, one of the nation's top collegiate football programs. The young quarterback was one of the highest-rated recruits in the country. We look at his decision to pick the Broncos here.

Mr. Madsen is a tough, fearless quarterback who plays the run-and-gun style. He played in several games last season before his season ended with an injury. Bronco fans remember last year's bowl game when the team needed a little-used freshman to play against UCLA. It didn't work out for the team, which lost to the Bruins in the so-called Gronk Bowl.

Boise State doesn't have the best reputation for keeping star quarterbacks. Hank Bachmeier was the best ever until he left the team after taking too many hits and a lack of direction from the coaching staff. Last year, Taylen Green was a preseason Heisman favorite who was benched after running a somewhat confusing offense with no sense of direction. Mr. Green is now the starting quarterback in the SEC at Arkansas.

There is no doubt the current Boise State Offensive Coordinator, Dirk Koetter, knows what he's doing. Ask NFL pro Jameis Winston and other folks in college and pro football if the coach is the real deal. The prior Bronco offensive coordinators lack Coach Koetter's experience.

We hire football coaches and politicians to make the right decisions. If they don't, they will be replaced. Fans are right to express their opinions. It shows they care, and unlike most coaches, they will continue to be with the Broncos, win or lose.

