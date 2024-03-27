Caldwell Shooting Incident Leaves 44-Year-Old Man Badly Injured

In a statement released today, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office reported an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident that unfolded earlier this morning in South Caldwell. According to the official report, officers responded to a call around 7:15am in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue, where they found a 44-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

Authorities have emphasized that the incident appears to be isolated, with indications suggesting that the victim and the suspect(s) are acquainted with one another. However, the exact reasons for the shooting remain unclear and currently under investigation by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office Statement on How You Can Help

"The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has information that could help detectives, please contact non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531. No additional information will be released at this time."

As of now, no further details regarding this particular incident have been released to the public. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has assured the community that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

