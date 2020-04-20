Can Diet and Exercise Contain COVID-19?

We've heard the saying before, diet and exercise will help you live a longer healthier life. Could diet and exercise actually help folks ward off the coronavirus?According to researchers at the University of Virginia, reported by studyfinds.org exercise helps the body ward off acute respiratory distress syndrome. The researches say that antioxidants produced by exercise helps the body fight one of the deadliest aspects of the disease.

Dr Zhen Yan, the director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at UVA’s Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center, shared his thoughts on how exercise can find the virus. “We cannot live in isolation forever,” Yan said. “Regular exercise has far more health benefits than we know. The protection against this severe respiratory disease condition is just one of the many examples.”

That covers exercise, but what about diet? The NYTimes breaks down how poor nutrition has impacted the health of most Americans. The article accurately points out that our nutrtion choices lead us to high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses that put folks in the high risk group of attracting the coronavirus.

If you're wondering how to start eating healthier and how to exercise without a gym? The Wall Street Journal shares the benefits of walking has on your health. You can read that story here.