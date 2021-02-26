Congressman Fulcher Is Not Under Investigation

Congressman Russ Fulcher is not under investigation by the Capitol Police, according to a release from Congressman Fulcher's office. As we first reported here, the Congressman is innocent of anyone allegations made on social media.

Here is the release:

The record has been set straight after weeks of rumors circulating through the press on an alleged investigation into Congressman Fulcher. Yesterday, the Capitol Police Chief of Staff sent a letter to Congressman Fulcher’s Chief of Staff Cliff Bayer confirming there is no investigation into the Congressman. The full letter can be viewed here.

Congressman Fulcher commented, “This situation has been demoralizing to me and distracting to the people I represent. Attacks on policy positions are one thing, but this was designed to tear down character. Unfortunately, this instance represents just one symptom of the larger cancel culture on Capitol Hill. This culture is to create and celebrate as many partisan controversies as possible. The statue of Freedom behind razor wire - to imply ongoing, critical threats from citizens. Metal detectors on the House floor - to imply member-to-member threats, and members portrayed guilty of fabricated controversies with no due process. We have got to find a way to flush the divisiveness if we are to provide the American people the representation they deserve.”

Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley M. Wood writes, “To the Department’s knowledge, there is no current investigation into an alleged or rumored incident occurring on or around the House Floor on January 12, 2021 involving Congressman Fulcher.”

Alexah Rogge, Communications Director for Congressman Fulcher added, “On a positive note, this situation has been extremely eye-opening to the reporters taking their journalistic duties seriously. Rather than letting their judgement be clouded by thirst for the next divisive controversy, we had several national and local reporters reach out to let us know they wouldn’t be reporting on a story with such weak credibility-- and others who gave the Congressman the benefit of the doubt rather than suggesting the worst.”