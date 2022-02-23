Do You Agree That Employer Vaccine Mandates Should Be Illegal?

The Idaho House has attempted to make sure that Joe Biden's employer vaccine mandates will be outlawed in Idaho. The House yesterday voted 39-29 on HB 581 to criminalize employer vaccination or termination mandates. The Idaho Press has the complete story

here.

The debate over the bill became emotional as House members shared their personal decisions involving vaccinations. The bill will now head to the Idaho Senate. The troubling aspect of mandatory vaccinations is the cost of our healthcare system and individual liberties. Due to vaccination termination policies, local health providers have hired 'traveling medical professionals' paying them top dollar to staff hospitals.

The Idaho Sun reported that some folks were making four thousand to eight thousand dollars a week during the Delta wave. Hospitals continue to demand employees be vaccinated. Some Idahoans have successfully applied for religious exemptions, while others have been dismissed because they were denied an exemption.

As reported here, Micron employees have sought legal action against the company to deny religious exemptions. Political observers will be watching this bill to see if the Idaho Senate takes it up before the end of the session. Unfortunately, the House bill doesn't address healthcare workers looking for assistance.

If the bill becomes law, it will be a misdemeanor offense resulting in a fine of one thousand dollars. We will keep you updated on this story as it moves through the senate.

