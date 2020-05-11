Idaho Air National Guard Deploys To Southwest Asia

Proving once again just how valuable they are to our national defense, the Idaho Air National Guard is deploying 400 members to Southwest Asia. The 124th Fighter Wing, based at Gowen Field in Boise, will take part in combat operations. The group will be supporting Operations FREEDOM'S SENTINEL, INHERENT RESOLVE, and NEW NORMAL.

Despite concerns over coronavirus, the Idaho Air Guard's mission continues. The deployment will include a variety of skill sets and military personnel. They include multiple aircraft, pilots, security forces, maintenance, and medical personnel, along with many other support staff.

“We recognize the impact this mission will have on our community, and we deeply appreciate the sacrifice of Idaho's service members," Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a written statement. “This deployment once again displays the commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its members, as well as the dedication demonstrated by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers who provide unwavering support to our service members.”

This is the second largest deployment in the wing’s history and includes multiple aircraft, pilots, security forces, maintenance and medical personnel, along with various other support staff. The official sendoff took place today with the departure of the main body of personnel.

2020 marks the 74th year that the Idaho Air National Guard has served this state and the nation. Deployments may last up to 180 days, depending on the mission. Please keep these airmen and their families in your prayers.