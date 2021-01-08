Idaho Delegation Responds To Capitol Hill Chaos

Let's take a look at how Idaho's Congregational Delegation responded to the storming of Capitol Hill. Idaho has two senators and two representatives. The recent version has been known to agree on several issues. In the past, that hasn't always been the case. Let's take a look at their social media feeds to see what they had to say about the chaos. Let's start with Congressman Russ Fulcher:

“Today's events in the United States Capitol, meant to disrupt a process at the heart of our democracy, were unpatriotic and un-American in the extreme. Our republic has long been the envy of people all over the world, and we must stand united against those who wish to tear us apart. We are grateful to the law enforcement officers that placed themselves in harm’s way and kept those working at the Capitol safe today. I was proud to join my colleagues and reconvene at the Capitol tonight to prove that mob rule never prevails. Freedom and law and order will always triumph.

“The business we conducted today showed there is deep distrust in the integrity and veracity of our elections. We need to restore American’s faith in our voting process. I am committed to pursue that so all of America has the benefit of what we enjoy in Idaho - solid confidence in the outcome of our elections. An open, transparent system with clear guidelines and rigorous safeguards is vital.

“Now, we must come together as a country.

“I am confident we will emerge from this challenge stronger, just as America has done so many times before.

“I stand by the First Amendment rights of Americans to peaceably assemble and demand redress for their grievances. What we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol today was not peaceful; such violence is wholly unacceptable. All perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Actions like today thwart the rule of law and could leave lasting, devastating consequences on our nation. I am truly thankful for the heroic actions by U.S. Capitol Police, the National Guard and other law enforcement officials on the scene here and at other sites to keep the public safe.

“Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution is clear. Election laws are entrusted to the states. The Constitution and the statutory law of the United States give explicit jurisdiction over the certification of the Electoral College electors to the states. Through the Electoral College, the election of the president is entrusted to the states, not to Congress. When disputes arise, adjudication rests in the courts. Any effort by Congress to abandon the Electoral College’s constitutional significance for states to certify and send their Electors would set a dangerous precedent I cannot support. To undercut this system would inevitably lead to federalizing our election process and remove the authority of states under the Constitution. This is an outcome many have sought for years, but it would be a serious mistake. It would gravely diminish Idaho’s role in electing future presidents. I took a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office I represent. That is why I will not join efforts to have Congress reject validly certified Electoral College votes.”

“During the course of our nation’s history, there have been occurrences of voting irregularities and fraud, including in this election. Unfortunately, that always seems to be the case. It is past time that this country thoroughly examine the election process, especially in states where the allegations of fraud are the strongest, uncover the facts, and develop reforms that make our election process trustworthy.

“The integrity of our election process is critically important and vital to our republic. I support the establishment of a commission to study the last election and recommend meaningful reforms to protect the integrity of our elections. I will be highly engaged in any proposals put forth by Congress to ensure they adhere to constitutional principles of state sovereignty. It is imperative that states implement and enforce election policies that protect the integrity of all future elections and restore Americans’ faith in our electoral system. Americans deserve free and fair elections.

“I will continue to fight for the principles of limited government, protection of the private sector, free market policies, and protecting personal freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution.”