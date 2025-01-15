Idaho Legislature Moves to Ban Gay Flags

The Idaho Legislature is back in action and again getting media attention. Conservative Republican Representative Ted Hill proposed a bill banning political, gender, or ideological flags in classrooms, reports the Idaho Statesman.

The bill, HB 10, would not ban the American flag or a foreign flag. The move is due to several parents across the state expressing concerns that their kids are being indoctrinated instead of getting a good-quality public education.

Last year, Idaho's Conservative legislature passed a bill in the Senate but failed to get it out of the House. Senator Christy Zito is the sponsor of this bill.



The bill will get national attention from various media groups, alleging discrimination and a violation of the First Amendment. Advocates continue to point out that politics, culture, and ideology do not belong in the classroom.

Thankfully, this bill does not ban your favorite school team's mascot or flag. The debate over the bill will continue as it will receive a public hearing.

You can read the bill here.

