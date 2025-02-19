Idaho New Law Says: Keep Your Clothes on or Else!

Believe it or not, in the 1970s, Americans experienced a popular trend called 'streaking.' Major and minor public events were disrupted by protestors or those looking for the spotlight who would take off all their clothes and run around a ballpark or other public venues.

Some parades in California and San Fransisco feature nude people running wild. With so many Californians moving to Idaho, will they bring their nudey parades to Boise, Nampa, or any other Idaho city?

Would someone be welcomed or arrested if someone took their clothes off in Meridian? Idaho is not California. However, no one wants to see a streaker running the Parade of America in Nampa.

Idaho Kevin Miler / KIDO Talk Radio loading...

Idaho, like other states, has an indecent exposure law stating that you may not expose yourself and your genitals in public. The first offense is a misdemeanor. Get caught exposing yourself again in the next five years, and it's a felony.

The Idaho Capital Sun details a new proposal to strengthen Idaho's indecent exposure law. Rep. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa, introduced the legislation in the House State Affairs Committee.

The representative said several constituents approached him after the Nampa Gay Pride parade, complaining about people taking their clothes off in public. His response is a bill clarifying when people take off too much.

Courtesy of the Idaho Capital Sun:

Developed female breasts, not including those of someone breastfeeding a child

Adult male breasts that have been medically or hormonally altered to appear like developing or developed female breasts

Artificial breasts

Toys or products intended to resemble male or female genitals

We'll continue to monitor and update you on this legislation.

15 Signs Idaho Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run. Gallery Credit: Credit Unsplash