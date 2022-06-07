Idaho Experts Meet Seeking To Solve Impending Water Crisis

Whether you're a farmer or a gardener, there's the only thing you're obsessed with knowing about, water? We've read the predictions that summer could be another drought. Do you remember last summer when some cities had to cut off their irrigation water early due to the water shortage?

Despite hopes that we'd have an incredible winter filled with snow pack, unfortunately, we fell short of filling up Idaho's reservoirs. California has already begun to ration water. Last years lack of rainfall hurt Idaho's number one crop potatoes. As we detailed here, Maine potatoes were sent to our state because of the our shortfall. Does anyone have an idea if our world renowned irrigation system will once again be limited?

Idaho Experts Meet to Discuss Water

Water experts across the state are meeting this week in Sun Valley to discuss the upcoming summer water season, reports KMVT. The challenges the state faces are many when it comes to servicing a fast growing population. The topics being discussed are the aging water infrastructure, federal dollars that can be used to modernize the state's water system, and the need to continue to build infrastructure.

House Speaker Scott Bedke is the only politician who has publicly advocated for the state to spend part of its budgetary surplus on the state's aquifer system. You can read that story here. Without a permanent solution to Idaho's water crisis the state's place as one of the top agricultural producers in the country could be threatened, experts tell KMVT.

The water experts believe that the state must find a way to utilize federal funds to provide for the needed improvements. We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

