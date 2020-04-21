Kevin Miller Show 4/21/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by interviewing a former CEO of the a major restaurant chain. Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, Senior Fellow at Pepperdine U School of Public Policy, and author of The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom & the Left's Plot to Stop It, shared his thoughts with Kevin Miller on how to get America working again. Kevin Miller interviewed Brandi Swindell of Stanton Health. She promoted a program to help her group through these tough economic times. Kevin Miller spoke with activist Diego Rodriguez on his next freedom march on the Idaho Capitol. Kevin Miller speculates on who will be Joe Biden's VP pick. Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he would love to have former First Lady Michelle Obama as his vice-presidential running mate.Biden said: "I'd take her in a heartbeat!" She's brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman."While plenty of would love to see Michelle Obama team up with Biden, she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Becoming, "I'll say it here directly. I have no intention of running for office ever."

