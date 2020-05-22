Kevin Miller Show 5/22/20

Kevin Miller begins day 5 of Miller's Mission from the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa, Idaho. Kevin Miller looks at the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine. He takes calls from listneners responding to his statements on the topics. Kevin Miller reports on the United States Supreme Court regarding a transgender inmate who wants the state to pay for his surgery. The court ruled that there will not be a stay so the state must pay. We do not know at this time if the court will accept the case in the Fall. Kevin Miller interviewed Republican Congressional Candidate Nicholas Jones. Kevin Miller continues his crusade to help fund the rescue mission. Kevin Miller interviews Reverend Bill from the Boise Rescue Mission on what folks can to do help people in our community. There is still time for you make a difference in the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller wishes everyone a happy and safe weekend.

6am

7am

8am

9am