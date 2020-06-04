Kevin Miller Show 6/4/20

Kevin Miller starts the day by reporting on two controversial topics. The first topic revolves around the comments of New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. Mr. Brees spoke about how much he loves the American Flag and is not down with the folks who kneel during the national anthem. Mr. Brees has been taking a verbal beating from a variety of commentators and athletes this morning. Kevin Miller takes call from listeners defending Mr. Brees. Kevin Miller updates folks on an effort to recall Idaho Governor Brad Little. He takes phone calls on that topic, plus he interviews Fox News Personality Brian Killmeade. Mr. Killmeade promotes his new book Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers. Kevin Miller speaks with Doctor Tommy Alquist of Saltzer Medical Group. They discuss the latest Covid News and race relations in America. Kevin Miller takes call from listeners who are upset that the state capitol grounds have been spray painted.

