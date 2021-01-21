Legislature Debates Allowing More Fans in Stands

Governor Little says that he wants to allow more fans to attend high school games. His movement on the issue follows pressure from the Idaho Legislature on limiting his health districts powers.

The Idaho Press reports that two law makers have sponsored legislation that would open up more sports venues for fans. Governor Little responded by issuing the following statement in a media release:

Following a weeks-long decrease in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Brad Little announced today that he is instructing the State Board of Education to revise its high school athletic plan to allow more spectators at sporting events.

“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Governor Little said.

All Idahoans, including participants and spectators at sporting events, are reminded that in order to keep these activities as open as possible, the continued good practices of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitization are strongly encouraged. Details will be provided in the plan.

The State Board of Education will announce specific details about changes to the plan in the coming days.

The legislature is looking at additional ways to limit the governor's emergency powers. Several committees have met to find ways to empower the legislature to return to session without the governor's permission.