Luxury Ranch & Spa is One of Idaho’s Best Holiday Destinations

As the chill sets in and the holidays get closer, many Idahoans are gearing up for a luxurious escape away from the hustle and bustle, seeking warmth and adventure for the season. Who doesn't dream of turning their holiday break into a magical getaway?

Have you ever considered celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas in a place that feels like it's straight out of a winter wonderland? Last year, Town & Country revealed their picks for the top 8 holiday getaways in America, and the closest one to Idaho is just a short 9-hour drive from Boise. Have you heard of this place?

This beautiful luxury ranch, highlighted as one of Idaho's top holiday destinations, offers a wild western Thanksgiving experience, Yellowstone-style. The all-inclusive property has crafted an extraordinary holiday lineup: live music, family game nights, turkey trots, scenic hayrides, pie baking, and they even have a Black Friday mercantile sale to sweeten the deal. It's a holiday escape that promises something special for every member of the family.

If you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, here are the top 5 cities in Idaho for a peaceful Thanksgiving getaway — particularly highlighting cabins in McCall (affordable options below).

McCall is a great spot for a peaceful Thanksgiving. With its beautiful surroundings and cozy lakeside vibe on the Payette Lake, it's an inviting and calm destination. The town is small and charming, perfect for a quiet holiday away from the city, with outstanding views.

