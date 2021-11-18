McGeachin: ‘Legislature Spent Over $100,000 To Censure Patriot’

The Idaho Legislature adjourned for the final time this year after a three-day blitz that accomplished nothing. In the end, the last session symbolized the entire legislative year—a lot of promises on critical issues and nothing substantial in return. The state spent over 100,000 to have a Joint Memorial to signal Idaho’s disappointment with the federal government’s attempt to mandate vaccinations. (That sentence was from a release from the Idaho House Republicans. Did it make sense to you?)

“Idahoans can rest assured that House Republican Caucus members will continue fighting to strengthen protections for Idahoans that do not want to be forcibly vaccinated,” said House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma. “People deserve the right to make medical decisions on their own, without the intervention of their government or their employer. January 10th is getting closer each day and the members of the House Republican Caucus stand ready to again put forward legislation to preserve the medical privacy rights of Idahoans on day one of the session.”

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin told us this afternoon that she was disappointed in the session. She reached out to the governor and the leaders of both houses seeking to solve the vaccination or termination issue once and for all. The lieutenant governor told us there was never a meeting scheduled between the four leaders despite her efforts.

"The Legislature spent over $100,000 to censure a female veteran," the lieutenant governor told us. She was referring to the censure vote of Representative Pricilla Giddings who is running for lieutenant governor. Giddings is a decorated war veteran and an officer in the Idaho Air National Guard.

The next session will begin in early January. Considering the results of this year's session, does anyone have any faith in the process. Or do you agree with Congressman Labrador's statement: "Some legislators believe they work for the governor and not for the people."

