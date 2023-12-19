Most Overweight States in America: Where is Idaho on the List?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the top states grappling with the highest obesity rates in the county? Or, if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in America?

That news would catch a lot of people off guard, considering we're also one of the most active states with a plethora of outdoor activities available in the Treasure Valley, and having plenty of things to do around here that keep people active. In fact, a lot of people are moving here specifically for those reasons etc.

In a report by WalletHub, which explores the most overweight states in America, it was noted that over 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or considered obese, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This shift is mostly attributed to the prevalence of technology and inactive lifestyles.

Where does Idaho land on this list?

Fortunately, Idahoans are doing better than many other states. Idaho secured the 37th position on WalletHub's list, indicating a relatively healthier status compared to the national average.

For perspective, the top 10 most overweight states include...

West Virginia Mississippi Kentucky Arkansas Alabama Tennessee Louisiana Delaware Oklahoma South Carolina

As there's always room for improvement, and as many of us are looking to set new goals for 2024, it's also important to celebrate the progress in our state, and to know we live in one of the healthier states in America with tons of opportunity for growth.

