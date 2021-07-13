Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Fights Cancer

Congressman Russ Fulcher recently posted a new picture on Twitter showing his new look. As reported here, the congressman is currently being treated for renal cancer and is in good spirits.

You can see the Twitter post below.

The congressman is not missing any work while undergoing treatment. He focused on the upcoming battle of the budget during a recent interview with us. Congress must decide whether to increase the debt limit, fund another stimulus program, and other pressing issues. Although a very private man, Congressman Fulcher has publicly acknowledged his battle against cancer. You can read more about renal cancer here.

Cancer impacts just about everyone globally, and we all know someone who has fought the disease. We should all take a moment to say a prayer for those impacted by the disease, their families and caregivers, and the medical staff who work to save their lives daily. We appreciate the courage of Congressman Fulcher for going public with his fight and his photo.

The work of an Idaho Congressman is not an easy task. The first challenge for any member of any Western Congressional Delegation is travel. The second challenge is the workload of managing multiple offices in one of the biggest geographical state in the country. Then there's doing the work of the people, passing bills, constituent services, and holding Nancy Pelosi accountable.

Hair or no hair, we proudly support all those folks and their families fighting cancer, God Bless and Keep the Faith.

