Statehouse Meltdown

The 2020 Idaho Legislature special session has been very ... special. Day one was marked with a broken window and Idahoans chanting "let us in, let us in,' as officials tried to limit attendance in the gallery. What could top day one? How about a well known activist who was arrested for refusing to leave a chair. Here's the breakdown from the Idaho State Police release on several arrests at the statehouse:

Troopers with the Idaho State Police arrested four people in two separate incidents this afternoon after they refused orders meant to allow the business of the Idaho legislature to proceed. Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people's right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that process remains peaceful.

This afternoon, one person was cited for trespassing after he refused to leave a seating area designated for credential Capitol press. Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, Rep. Greg Chaney gave the order during a hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium. The individual, later identified as Bryan Bowermaster, 33 of Boise, refused to comply. Troopers cited Bowermaster with misdemeanor trespassing and removed him from the premises.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Police Troopers notified approximately 18 people still inside the Lincoln Auditorium of an order from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Scott Bedke to clear the room. Most complied, however, three individuals refused to leave. The three that refused the order to leave were placed under arrest by Idaho State Troopers and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. One individual, identified as Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Idaho, refused to stand and walk out of the room. Troopers placed him in handcuffs and removed him from the Statehouse still in the rolling chair where he was seated. All three were booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges:

Arrested: Ammon Bundy, 44, Emmett, Idaho

Charged: Resisting and Obstructing Officers (m), Trespassing (m)

Arrested: Aaron Von Schmidt, 42, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Charged: Trespassing (m)

Arrested: Jill Watts, 38, Nampa, Idaho

Charged: Trespassing (m)

Officials originally thought that the special session would last one day. However, that appears to be a wish as the House and Senate continue to battle over the powers of the executive branch during a crisis.