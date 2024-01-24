Tragic Incident in Nampa Claims the Life of an Innocent Pedestrian

In a very unfortunate update from the Nampa Police Department, authorities have released further details surrounding the fatal incident that occurred on January 21st, 2024.

According to their press release and updates on Facebook, a 30-year-old woman identified as Tarissa Marie Piper lost her life after being struck by a passing vehicle at approximately 12:48am near 2nd Street S. — marking a heartbreaking story for the local community and the Treasure Valley.

The investigation into this incident remains active, with the Nampa Police Department expressing gratitude for the cooperation of community members and the support of their Real Time Crime Center.

Through collaborative efforts, investigators have determined that the victim was in the roadway when she was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers have been identified and are actively cooperating with law enforcement. Notably, there are no other vehicles related to the crash that authorities are looking for at this time.

Chief Joe Huff expressed his condolences, stating, “This is a tragic situation, and my thoughts go out to Ms. Piper’s family. I want to share my appreciation for the diligent work of the Nampa Police investigators and the staff in our Real Time Crime Center. The help of our community also played a key role in this ongoing investigation. The teamwork involved is commendable. When tragedy occurs, all of us working together is paramount.”

