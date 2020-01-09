Wanna Affordable Getaway?

It's the start of the new year and most of us are back at the grindstone. One of the many motivators to get most folks through the day is planning that next big or not so big vacation. One airline has fired the first shots that many hope will start an air rate war that will make it more affordable to travel this year.

The folks at Southwest Airlines are at it again with their sale offering $29 One-Way Tickets. Does it sound too good to be true? No so, says the airline famous for good times, stewardesses singing songs and complimentary peanuts.

If you want to jet off across America in the new year, but don't have the big money to spend, then check this out. Southwest has got your back. The airline is hosting its "Start the Year on a High Note" sale, with one-way tickets going for as low as $29. But you have to act soon; it ends at midnight. Passengers could grab fares like $95 from New York City to Chicago, or even Los Angeles for $194. Get away from the cold and head to Cabo San Lucas or Costa Rica for just $256. There is some fine print like no refunds after purchase and travel must take place during certain weeks. Also, those $29 flights are for island jumping around Hawaii. Where are you traveling to this year? What's the occasion?