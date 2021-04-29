Why Brad Little is Idaho’s Conservative Governor

Governor Brad Little has been the subject of criticism from KIDO Talk Radio listeners, message boards, and just about every coffee shop in the Gem State.

Little's Leadership vs Conservative Challengers

Little's leadership during the pandemic has led many Republican activists to speculate that the governor will face several more Conservative challengers during next year's primary season. However, Governor Little has once again proven his detractors wrong with signing Conservative bills.

Fetal Heartbeat Bill

The governor recently signed the Fetal Heart Beat bill, which bans abortion in the Gem State once a heartbeat is detected. He shared his thoughts in a press release: "Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies. We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn. Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today," Governor Little said.

An idea that became law

What began as a presentation to a legislative committee by Conservative Ed Humphreys of Eagle has now become law. Mr. Humphreys was so concerned about what is taught in Idaho schools; he went to his lawmakers to address the indoctrination of Gem State Students. The lawmakers drafted up a bill that the governor signed.

Making the Conservative Case

Now before you think this entire article is click bait, those two bills would not be signed by most governors in any state. Political insiders will say the governor is protecting his right flank for the upcoming primary next year. However, Governor Little did sign a bill that protects biological females from competing against biological men transitioning into women.

Like him or not, Brad Little will not be labeled as a liberal. He's signed three bills into law that justify his Conservative credentials.

Please give me a call whether you agree with this article on KIDO Talk Radio. We like to hear your opinions weekday mornings from 5 am-10 am.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.