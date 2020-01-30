Fat2Back: The New Normal

Welcome to the new normal. For me, it's the beginning of the end of my relationship with one of my closest friend; fast food. I'm very early into the process of trying to relearn how to eat to live, not live to eat. For years, I've dealt with the joys and pains of life by eating endless amounts of food. Gluttony would be my middle name.

That's not the easiest statement to put into print. But I know many friends or foes have thought that of me. I've always been proud of the fact that I didn't need drugs or alcohol in my life. I've never done drugs as well as being a lifelong teetotaler. My years as a teenage bodybuilder gave me a lifelong false sense of control over food. It controlled me, I haven't controlled it.

Under the supervision of cleanfoodrd, I'm learning how to eat in a healthy way. Choices are tough. Today, I immediately thought about making a run to a fast food restaurant after a tough post show meeting. Thankfully, that didn't happen. Life is different now. Food preparation is in and eating out is out. I recently had an impossible burger with a salad. The food was different from a burger and fries.

The grocery cart was a field trip on what are the right kind of foods to eat. I realize that every day we make choices on what we put into our system. My choice is that if I want to live a healthier life then good food is in and bad food is out. It's not easy, but neither are the consequences.