Idaho Task Force to Investigate Indoctrination in Schools

What began as a hearing in the Idaho House is now becoming an education task force. Last month, Eagle Conservative Ed Humphreys proposed a bill before a House Committee that would ban racism and sexism from being taught in Idaho schools.

The Idaho House recently voted not to approve the budget for the state's four-year universities. Several lawmakers gave examples of Idaho college students being harassed because of their Conservative beliefs. Parents have called the Kevin Miller Show, citing examples of anti-American classes being taught at Idaho colleges.

Idaho's lieutenant governor has had enough. Janice McGeachin has announced a task force that will look at what is being taught in classrooms across the Gem State. She made her case in a press release:

"As I have traveled around the state and spoken with constituents and parents, it has become clear to me that this is one of the most significant threats facing our society today. We must find where these insidious theories and philosophies are lurking and excise them from our education system," Lt. Gov. McGeachin said. "Idahoans are increasingly frustrated by the apparent lack of awareness and leadership coming from the state on these issues."

The lieutenant governor shared that other states have begun to examine Critical Race Theory and other progressive curricula. (We've been documenting these cases on the Kevin Miller Show every morning.) Our friend, Representative Priscilla Giddings, will be joining the task force. She shared her thoughts in the lieutenant governor's press release:

"I appreciate the Lt. Governor taking the initiative to push back against the flawed concept that white people are inherently racist and that our young people should be made to feel guilty for actions they have never committed and biases they have never displayed. This is the kind of proactive leadership Idaho so desperately needs right now."

One has to wonder how these progressive classes made their way into Idaho? As we've discussed, Idaho is a majority Republican state. The state board of education approves the hiring of all university presidents. How did these liberals get hired? How long have these policies been in place?

Will Governor Little speak out about what is being taught in Gem State classrooms? Will he pivot to the right as he gets ready for an expected primary challenge for reelection? Stay tuned true believers!

