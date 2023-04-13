Remote Boise Area Continues In The National Spotlight This Week

Our area continues its eclectic and dramatic run on national television. Compared to other cities, our region is not on the beaten path; in fact, many national acts will only come to Idaho if they are 'routed' in our direction.

Did you know Boise is the country's most remote urban center? One of the first things visitors notice is the need for more nonstop flights to and from Boise. It's a little secret that usually makes all of us smile, whether we've moved here or are Idaho natives.

Boise's remoteness has allowed our area to be one of the best-kept secrets in the country. However, thanks to the pandemic and the attractive Idaho quality of life, those days are over. Boise, Idaho, may no longer be a secret, but it is still scarce that we see a lot of national news coverage.

Idaho's run of national media continues as more than three national platforms are focused on the Boise area at least for another week.

As we've covered here and here, the nation and perhaps the world have sent reporters to cover the Lori Vallow trial. Idahoans will get used to multiple reporters from big, small, and national stations hovering outside the Ada County Courthouse. The story is a tragedy; however, two feel-good stories will profile the great news in our area.

Political and media experts say that there is a residual benefit when a national show profiles a community. Folks that watch these shows may look to move to our area or book their next convention here, which helps local businesses.

For the last few weeks, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has featured several Boise area restaurants on his award winning show Food Network Show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The national audience has seen the inside of iconic Treasure Valley restaurants Alyonka Russian Cuisine and Taj Mahal, which serves Pakistani food and Chef Lou's two Westside Drive In locations. It was nice to see Guy and Lou reminisce about how the Westside was featured on the same show several years ago.

This week Diners Drive-Ins and Dives features Tangos Empanadas and Saint Lawrence Gridiron. The episode will air Friday night at 8pm on the Food Network. However, there has been another national show that continues to promote our area.

This Monday will be the last of a three part series from PBS's Monday night, Antiques Road Show, which was filmed at the Boise Botanical Gardens. You can read our preview here. We can't wait to continue see the local characters and their charming and perhaps unique items. The show will air Monday at 7pm on Idaho Public Television.

